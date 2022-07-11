First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Receives $41.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

