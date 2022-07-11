First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $16.37 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $163.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.90.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,101 shares of company stock valued at $37,550 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

