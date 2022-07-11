Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $15.51

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $14.83. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 2,124.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

