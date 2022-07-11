Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 385 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 150.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.46. 18,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

