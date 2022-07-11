Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $11.75 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.76.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $516.15. 10,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $484.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.