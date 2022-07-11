Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,154 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

FedEx stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.46 and its 200 day moving average is $225.77. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

