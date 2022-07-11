Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after acquiring an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after acquiring an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,111. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

