Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $407,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $298,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $5.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.30. 8,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,604. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.56. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

