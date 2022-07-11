Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires 19,371 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the quarter. eGain comprises 5.4% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd owned about 1.19% of eGain worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $3,992,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $3,276,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in eGain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,981. The company has a market capitalization of $316.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. eGain had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

