Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,023 shares during the period. GasLog Partners makes up 2.0% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOP. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in GasLog Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 64,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,708. GasLog Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

