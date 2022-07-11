Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares during the quarter. Open Lending accounts for approximately 4.2% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.14% of Open Lending worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 7,255.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Open Lending by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPRO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,103. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

