Fort Henry Capital LLC Buys 119 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 28.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 211.0% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,926,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 568,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,986,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $387.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,517. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

