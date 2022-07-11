Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 193 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $42.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $710.13. 575,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,045,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $735.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $729.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $877.58. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $881.49.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

