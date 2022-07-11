Fortem Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.41. 20,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,305. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.18. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

