Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $323.89. 16,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,505. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $315.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.03.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

