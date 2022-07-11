Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,098. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.