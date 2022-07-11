Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.7% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Target by 22.9% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Target by 73.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $2,258,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Target by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.27. 37,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.46.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.