Fortem Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 408,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. 55,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

