Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Acquires 1,345 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after buying an additional 434,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $208.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.37 and its 200-day moving average is $222.96.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

