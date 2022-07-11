Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up about 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $475.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.29 and its 200 day moving average is $488.99. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

