Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 44,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 676,595 shares.The stock last traded at $132.63 and had previously closed at $132.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.25.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.