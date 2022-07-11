Fundamenta 24 Hour Volume Hits $759.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $41,038.58 and approximately $759.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00118003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033225 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,552,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,924 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.