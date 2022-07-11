Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Cap Hits $5.44 Million

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $472,921.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

