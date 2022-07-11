Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $51.42

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.42, but opened at $49.47. Futu shares last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 17,184 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Futu by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Futu by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Futu by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Futu by 769.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

