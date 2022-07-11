Garland Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.46 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Garland Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. Intel accounts for 2.3% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 45,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 99,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. 393,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,298,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.