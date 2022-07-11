Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises 3.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $735,608,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.40. 3,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

