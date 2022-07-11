GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.49

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEAGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($44.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.74%. Research analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

