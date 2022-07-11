George Eric Davis Sells 7,398 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,233,591.86.

BMRN traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.83. 654,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $104,253,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $48,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.