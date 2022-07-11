GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.08.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 252.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $99,875,000. Finally, SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $58,657,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

