Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $580.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $22,068,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

