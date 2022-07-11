Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $3.17

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.04. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 7,548 shares traded.

GOL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $574.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

