Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $127,642.18 and approximately $32,606.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00118608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

