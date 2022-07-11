Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 121927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25.
About Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG)
Featured Stories
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Tag Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Tag Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.