Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bankshares

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.94.

Goodfood Market stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.53. 11,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,850. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01. The stock has a market cap of C$114.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

