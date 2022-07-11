Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.24

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 39 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.
Several brokerages recently commented on GRC. StockNews.com downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $714.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 59.13%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gorman-Rupp (GRC)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.