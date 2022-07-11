Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.24

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 39 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRC. StockNews.com downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $714.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.17 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 59.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

