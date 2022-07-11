Grainger (LON:GRI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($4.72) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 356.83 ($4.32).

Get Grainger alerts:

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1,357.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 293.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 295.09. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.12).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($359.41).

About Grainger (Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.