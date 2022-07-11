Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Achieves Market Cap of $524,754.49

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $524,754.49 and $183,685.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Graphlinq Protocol

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

