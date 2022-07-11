Graviocoin Trading Up 1.2% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $176.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00246988 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002337 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

