Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 1074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $194.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 156,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 784,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 73,233 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

