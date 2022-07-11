Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

GPEAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 670 ($7.97) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.15.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.