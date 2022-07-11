Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.40

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 1441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $922.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.