Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $67,642,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after buying an additional 160,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $7,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

