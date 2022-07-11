Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.