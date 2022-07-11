Haywood Securities Trims Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Target Price to C$0.25

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NCU. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nevada Copper from an outperform rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of TSE NCU opened at C$0.21 on Friday. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$91.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevada Copper will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

