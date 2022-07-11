Hedera Hashgraph Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00089437 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001494 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00248777 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00044027 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

