HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €59.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($90.63) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($46.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($70.83) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

ETR:HEI opened at €47.33 ($49.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.02. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €43.40 ($45.21) and a 52-week high of €76.98 ($80.19).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

