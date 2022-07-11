Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $261,774.59 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $261,774.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,060.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heliogen alerts:

On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $331,524.42.

NYSE:HLGN opened at $2.16 on Monday. Heliogen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $16.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,250,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter worth $7,150,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth $19,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter worth $6,430,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heliogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.