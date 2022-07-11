Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $98.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.58. Heska has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

