HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLJP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,978. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.

