HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSE BTT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,592. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

